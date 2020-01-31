Divine intervention? Chiefs’ team chaplain surprised with last-minute tickets to Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One more important person in the Chiefs entourage isn't even in Miami yet, but he's on his way!

The Chiefs weren't initially sure if there would be an extra plane ticket for the team's Catholic chaplain.

"'Father, there's a slight chance that we are going to have an extra ticket. I don't want to get your hopes up, but I just want to know, do you want it if it's available?'" Fr. Richard Rocha said the team asked him.

He, of course, said yes. And hours later, there seemed to be a bit of divine intervention for Rocha.

"He sent me a text that said, 'Fr. Rocha, welcome to Miami,'" the team chaplain said.

He leaves Saturday for the Magic City and will get right to work when he arrives. He'll be performing the mass that night for the team. Then he'll get a chance to watch his favorite football team in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Rocha, by the way, has a football background. He played football at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, and coached high school and college football before joining the seminary. He also serves as the Royals' Catholic chaplain.