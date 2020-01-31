× UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for missing Independence man

UPDATE: This Silver Advisory has been canceled. Robert Tyson has been found safe.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for an 88-year-old man who disappeared Friday afternoon.

Robert R. Tyson was last seen at 4305 S. Briarcliff Avenue in Independence around 1 p.m. According to family members, he left to go pay a bill and never returned home. He does not have a cell phone and hasn’t been in contact with friends or family members.

Tyson suffers from memory issues and a heart condition.

He was last seen driving a Gray 2006 Honda Accord with Missouri tag HY5MU. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-853-4647.