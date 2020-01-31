Fight for your right to party: Super Bowl mode in full swing at Power & Light District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Super Bowl might not be until Sunday, but the party is already getting underway. A huge Red Friday celebration is happening, starting at 5 p.m. Friday night in the Power & Light District.

Kansas City's Power & Light District is lit with red and gold from top to bottom, ready for fans to fight for their right to party.

"It's really exciting. I'm not originally from Kansas City, so feeling the energy and being around here, it's really motivating and moving. We're really excited," Chiefs fan Sarah Lonard.

Chris Alvey's son Matt came back to Kansas City to spend Super Bowl weekend with his family.

"So he said, 'Hey, let's go out today and check out all the stuff that's going on around Kansas City -- all the banners and just all the hype.' It's kind of fun," Chris Alvey said.

"Enjoy it. Take some pictures, you know. Appreciate the moment. And it is pretty crazy. Everyone is wearing red. Everyone's excited about the Chiefs," Matt Alvey said.

As game day anticipation hits fever pitch, Power & Light's been setting the stage.

"Been a stressful few weeks but it's going to be totally worth it," said Jason Bradley, director of entertainment and production for the Power & Light District.

A Friday night pep rally featuring Tech N9ne warms it up for a larger-than-life watch party on Super Bowl Sunday.

"The Super Bowl is traditionally something you get together in your living room and watch, but this year I think for Chiefs fans, you want to be around that energy. You want to be around those other fans and kind of get that game time atmosphere," Bradley said.

P&L venues have spent days stocking up on food and booze, setting up extra LED screens, hanging decorations and light, and adding extra speakers to give fans an unforgettable experience, echoing Arrowhead.

"I love what they do so why not try to replicate it here and kind of honor Arrowhead and just go all out recreate that energy," Bradley said.

Fans are itching for game day and ready to cheer the chiefs on to victory.

"I want to be there with the people I've been watching the Chiefs with all the years so that you know if we pull it off, we can celebrate together," Matt Alvey said.

The party will likely carry on all weekend long. Sunday's party at P&L starts at noon Sunday. But if you want a good spot, you're encouraged to come out early.