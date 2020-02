Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation is auctioning off three pieces of autographed Chiefs gear.

President of the foundation Sgt. Brad Lemon stopped by FOX4 Wednesday to show off the items, which include a helmet, football and jersey.

All the money raised from the auction helps officers and retired offers in need.

Click or tap here to place your bid.

The auction closes at midnight Wednesday, Feb. 5.