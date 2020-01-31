Impeachment trial: Witness vote expected to fail, acquittal could be punted to after State of the Union

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial appears nearing an end, with the Senate poised to defeat a motion on Friday to seek witnesses and documents. However, the timing of the final acquittal vote remains up in the air, and the trial could extend into next week.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the last true publicly undecided Republican senator, said Friday she would oppose witnesses, meaning the vote that’s slated for Friday is very likely to fail 49-51.

Murkowski joins Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, as potential swing votes to ultimately side against the Senate seeking out witnesses as former national security adviser John Bolton.

“The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena,” Murkowski said in the statement.

“Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate,” she added. “I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.”

Alexander said in a statement Thursday that the Democrats proved their case Trump withheld US security assistance to Ukraine in order to pressure the country to investigate his political rival — but the conduct was not impeachable, he said, and Bolton’s testimony would not change that.

The biggest mystery remaining is how long the trial will last after the witness vote before the Senate takes a final vote on acquittal.

The Senate is debating the motion for witnesses for four hours on Friday before the vote. Two Republican senators are expected to vote for witnesses, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah, along with all 47 Democrats.

Trial’s end in flux

After the witness vote is finished, the Senate could move to a final acquittal vote.

But the road to that final vote is rocky, Republican and Democratic sources say, and it could be delayed until next week. While it seems unlikely the trial will end Friday, the sources say, the schedule remained quite fluid as the trial got underway Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is considering offering a resolution that would structure the final stages of the trial to include a final vote as late as Wednesday of next week. But that could change, according to one source, because the White House is pushing for a final vote Tuesday — the same day as Trump’s State of the Union address.

Asked when the final vote would be, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the chamber, said: “Wednesday of next week. That’s what McConnell is proposing.”

The resolution may set up a process that would allow senators to speak about their views on the floor in an open session. Senators who have not spoken on the floor for days are eager to get a chance to speak. There’s also still a question of whether Democrats will offer amendments to McConnell’s motion to move to the final acquittal vote.

Senate Republican leaders need 51 votes to do anything, and they were gauging how quickly they can conclude the trial without drawing objections from several members of the conference, specifically on the issue of deliberations, according to two sources.

“My guess is it probably is going to carry us over to the first part of next week, but obviously we have the Iowa caucuses on February the 3rd, and we have the State of the Union the next day,” Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, told reporters Friday morning. “So I think for all sorts of reasons it’s probably a good idea to bring this thing to a close in the near future.”

Vote months in the making

When the final vote does occur to acquit the President, it will mark the end of a remarkable, whirlwind four-month impeachment that began when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry on September 24, leading to the President’s impeachment on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — less than three months later.

After a month delay, the Senate trial began two weeks ago. The House managers, led by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, presented a detailed case arguing they had overwhelming evidence that Trump withheld $400 million in US security aid and a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while he pressured Kiev to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The President’s team argued there was no quid pro quo — but also that even if there was one, it was within the President’s rights if it was in the national interest.

Collins and the other Republican moderates included a provision in the Senate trial rules to allow for Friday’s witness vote, but the odds looked long for Democrats to convert four Republicans to back the vote until Sunday — when The New York Times reported Bolton’s draft book manuscript alleged that Trump told him the US security aid was conditioned on investigations into Democrats, including Joe Biden.

McConnell, however, held his conference together enough to keep the witness vote at bay, with Alexander the lynchpin of his bend-but-not break strategy. Until Thursday, Alexander did not tip his hand on which way he was leaning, declining to speak to reporters about it and staying quiet in GOP conference meetings. He finally asked two questions at the tail end of the two-day Senate question period in the trial, which hinted at his eventual position.

“I think it was inappropriate and wrong for the president to do what he did — and I think it was proved,” Alexander told reporters Friday. “The question is whether you apply capital punishment to every offense. And I think in this case, I think the answer is no, let the people make that decision … and especially since the election begins Monday.”

Key GOP senators split on vote

Shortly before Alexander’s statement, Collins became the first Republican to back witnesses. “I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity,” Collins said.

Romney will also vote for the motion to call witnesses, a Romney aide told CNN on Friday.

Murkowski’s statement implicitly acknowledged that had she voted for witnesses, the vote could have ended 50-50, dragging Chief Justice John Roberts into the fray.

“It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice,” Murkowski said. “I will not stand for nor support that effort. We have already degraded this institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another.”

On the Democratic side, there are still a couple of undecided senators on the vote for conviction, including Sens. Doug Jones of Alabama and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Jones said Friday he was “pretty close” to a decision, while Manchin said he hasn’t yet made one.

“It’s a very hard decision,” he said. “It’s most serious decision that any senator will make in their career.”