Kansas attorney general sues over counterfeit Chiefs, Super Bowl gear

TOPEKA, Kan. — The top prosecutor in Kansas is suing over counterfeit Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl merchandise.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced in a news release Friday that two lawsuits were filed Thursday in Shawnee County District Court. The suits come as the Chiefs prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the championship game.

The suits allege that a Tennessee man and two people from Alabama were hawking the goods out of multiple tents in Topeka. The business went by the names of Novelties Jr. and Sports Connection Plus.

The release says the attorney general’s office is seeking a civil penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation, in addition to reimbursement of the cost of the investigation in both cases.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 30: Confiscated counterfeit Super Bowl XLVIII merchandise is viewed at a news conference on the latest seizure of the merchandise leading up to the Super Bowl on January 30, 2014 in New York City.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Illegally selling sports gear around the Super Bowl is not a new crime. Getty images documented a large illegal goods seizure around SuperBowl XLVIII, where New York prosecutors displayed the goods and phony websites associated with them.

Counterfeit sports merchandise, much of which originates in China, is a multi million dollar industry.

