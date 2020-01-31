KU student senate proposes free sickness bags for those who overparty on Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Big games often lead to big parties.

That's why one student at the University of Kansas is encouraging the school to provide emergency plastic bags for students who might overdo it on Super Bowl Sunday.

It was originally suggested as a joke, but members of the student senate at KU saw value in it.

They've sent a proposed piece of student legislation to KU Chancellor Doug Girod, asking for classes to be canceled on Monday, the day after the Chiefs play in Super Bowl LIV.

If classes can't be canceled, Zach Thomason, the student senate's chief of staff, said he's asked that KU provide sickness bags for students who've overdone it and might not make it to a restroom.

"When there've been previous major sporting events, there have been students who have not made it to the bathrooms or opened up their backpacks. It's gross," Thomason said.

Thomason, an accounting major from Leawood, said he knows students are going to party on Sunday night, and encouraging them not to drink may not be realistic.

He said he wants the school to work with campus health services to make those bags available for students who may want to discreetly use them.

And if classes aren't canceled, Thomason said he's asking that faculty members consider letting Monday morning absences slide, especially for classes that meet before noon.

Whether the Chiefs win the Super Bowl or not, some of KU's classrooms might be empty on Monday due to students who are too sick to get out of bed.

"We're not wanting to make this campus littered with white bags. That's not our intent. But we do recognize there are serious risks or serious potential side effects that come with drinking and, potentially, drinking in excess," Thomason said.

"It seems like a waste of money. If you need to puke, go to a bathroom or something," said Jennifer Chen, a junior from Overland Park. "I think it's a little crazy."

"I feel like there's sections of students who will. I feel like this is special consideration for those students," said Madeline Holland, another student from Ottawa, Kansas.

Student advocacy groups, such as Jayhawk Buddy System, are encouraging students to check on their friends' well-being this weekend, and to make smart decisions with alcohol.

KU's student senate is also asking the university to expand on-campus Safe Ride services. That ride-sharing system, which is similar to Uber, is used to help students get home safely on nights when Lawrence's bar traffic is high.