Search cancelled for endangered man traveling with 5-year-old daughter

Posted 9:16 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 07:41AM, February 1, 2020

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. —  Police have cancelled the search for a man who may have been suicidal and traveling with his five-year-old daughter.  Kayla and Ricardo were located safe in Tonganoxie, Kansas.

Amezcua was believed to be suicidal and was known to be in possession of a handgun. Investigators say he assaulted the child’s mother, made suicidal statements via text message and also said he was traveling to San Diego.

The child was legally in his custody and was not believed to be in danger.

