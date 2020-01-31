Replay: Special edition of the final Red Friday of the Chiefs season

Posted 6:25 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 11:34PM, January 31, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the final hour of the final Red Friday of the Chiefs season, FOX4 is taking you to Miami less than 48 hours until the Super Bowl.

On this late night edition of our Red Friday special, we go live to South Beach, discuss what it would mean to get Andy Reid that elusive ring, and take a tour of the FOX Sports set before the big show on Sunday night.

We’re also in Kansas City where Power and Light was filled to capacity with Tech N9ne performing for a rally on Friday night.

FOX4 returns with more live coverage on Saturday morning with KC EndZone at 8:30 a.m., and another live special from Miami at 4:00 p.m.

