Super Bowl LIV: Here’s how the Chiefs stack up against the 49ers

MIAMI — The Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl, and there in Florida awaits what may be their biggest challenge yet.

Between a strong quarterback, incredible running backs and a brick wall of a pass defense, the 49ers have proven themselves to be the best team in the NFC. Now, the Chiefs will face them for the first time this season for the Lombardi Trophy. Here’s how the teams stack up.

Passing

In the postseason, these two teams have big differences in their passing games. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown 46 complete passes for 615 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has no interceptions. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has 17 completions for 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Their post season completion rate is nearly the same, with Mahomes at 66 percent and Garoppolo at 63 percent, but Mahomes has simply passed far more often for greater yards.

Rushing

Kansas City is, again, up against a big-time rush attack. In the post season alone, record-breaking 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has had 41 carries for 278 yards, racking up four touchdowns. Tevin Coleman has 28 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs running game isn’t quite as impressive, although it’s still present in their potent offense. Patrick Mahomes leads the rushing total yards with 15 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. Running back Damien Williams has 29 carries for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Although throughout the season the Chiefs running game has not cobbled together the same numbers as many of their recent opponents, the postseason has relied on a punchy up-the-gut game and good scrambling to tie together key scoring drives.

Receiving

Both teams have a solid receiving corps, where almost every receiver averages more than 10 yards per reception. 49er’s Deebo Samuel made five receptions for 88 yards in the postseason, and Kendrick Bourne made four receptions for 46 yards. Neither of them have any touchdowns in the post season, but they were both instrumental in racking up a big score against the Seattle Seahawks. George Kittle, the Travis Kelce counterpart for the 49ers, is also a force to be reckoned with. He has four receptions in the postseason for 35 yards.

For the Chiefs, Sammy Watkins boasts 190 yards and a touchdown off of nine receptions. Travis Kelce has 13 receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyreek Hill has eight receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Team offenses

The Chiefs rank 5th in average points per game at 28.2. They came in 6th for yards per game with 379.2 yards, and they made 5th in passing yards, averaging 281.1 yards. They came up short in rushing yards, only averaging 98.1 yards.

Standing next to the Chiefs, the 49ers are a formidable team. They ranked 2nd in the league for points per game, averaging 29.9. They were 4th in yards per game, pulling together a whopping 381.1, and they were 2nd in the league for rushing yards, averaging 144.1. They fell a little behind in passing, ranked 13th with 237 yards per game.

Team defenses

The 49ers are strong on defense, too. They’re ranked 8th in total points given up, but they’re 2nd in yards given up per game, only allowing 281.8 yards on average. Moreover, they’re ranked 1st in passing yards given up, only allowing 169.2 on average. Rushing yards was a little less impressive, ranked 17th.

Comparatively, the Chiefs defense will have their work cut out for them. They are 7th in total points given up with 19.2 average per game, which is slightly better than the 49ers. However, they came in 17th in total yards given up per game with 349.6, and they are 8th in passing yards given up, only allowing 221.4 per game. They are ranked 26th in rushing yards given up with 128.2 yards per game, an unfortunate rank against a team with such a potent running game.

Overall

This is going to be a tough battle for both teams. The Chiefs are dominant in the air, but the 49ers have the strongest pass defense in the league. The Chiefs running game has come out of the woodwork in the post season, which may prove to be the key against an average run defense.

However, if the 49ers keep the ball on the ground, the strong Chiefs pass defense won’t have much to fight against, and their not-so-good run defense will have to make some major stops.

Still, both the Texans and the Titans were heavy on their run game, and they simply couldn’t keep up with Mahomes and the Chiefs receivers. It may simply depend on if the 49ers pass defense can fair better than the others.