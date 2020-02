Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI -- We know AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs team is built for speed with Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins and others who show off their blazing fast 40 times. But believe it or not, fullback Anthony Sherman competed in sprint in high school.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has a running joke with the players that Sherman was a state champion on the 4x200 team in Connecticut. FOX4's Rob Collins talk to the speedsters about adding Sherman to their Olympic-style track team.