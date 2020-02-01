× Kansas patient suspected of the Wuhan coronavirus tests negative

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Medical officials have confirmed that the patient at the Lawrence Memorial Hosptial suspected of having the Wuhan coronavirus tested negative for the illness.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported that they received the results today, Feb. 1, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said in a statement. “He had been released from LMH Health and was in a monitored, isolated living space following CDC guidelines.”

Dr. Norman said there is no risk to the public.

The hospital opened their investigation into the case on Jan. 28 after a person who had recently traveled to the Hubei Province in China reported respiratory illness symptoms.

Fast facts about the coronavirus

Coronavirus infections initially were diagnosed in Wuhan City, China, and have since been reported in travelers from this city to other locations in China and other countries including the United States. No cases have been confirmed in Kansas.

More than 10,000 people world wide have been infected with the virus, which originated in China. More than 200 people have died, and infection continues to spread. Health officials say most cases are easily treatable, but about 20 percent of cases are more serious and lead to other complications.

Officials asks anyone who has recently traveled to the Hubei Province in China and develops a fever with respiratory symptoms within 14 days of your travel, or has had contact with someone who is suspected to have 2019 novel coronavirus, to stay home and call their healthcare provider.