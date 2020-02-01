Garry’s Forecast: Near record warmth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first day we've had in a while that included the sunshine and we warmed up significantly as a result. Temperatures were 15 degrees above normal and we're going to be 30 degrees above normal on Sunday with highs close to 70!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

