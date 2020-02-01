One killed in fiery overnight crash on Downtown loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead after a crash on the Downtown loop that snarled traffic for hours Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to the off-ramp from southbound I-70/US-71 to westbound I-670 just after 5:00 this morning. Video from the FOX4 Towercam showed a car up in flames. Kansas City police say two cars crashed head-on, and a passenger in one of the cars died shortly after. The driver was listed in critical condition - the driver of the other vehicle was listed in serious, but stable condition.

The passenger who died is listed as a 43-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman, but has not been publicly identified.

The ramp was closed for more than 3 hours because of the crash but reopened late Saturday morning.

Investigators say there were reports of a car going the wrong way on I-670, but haven't determined which vehicle was going the wrong way.