Sights from Super Bowl week: Sportsradio host dresses as young Andy Reid, meets coach himself

MIAMI -- Known to be a circus of an event, you never know what kind of characters you're going to meet at Super Bowl Media Night. This week, FOX4 spotted a sportsradio host who dressed up like Andy Reid circa 1971's Punt, Pass, Kick competition.

Dan McDowell from KTCK, The Ticket, in Dallas pulled off quite the match, and even got the attention of the real Andy Reid.

"Andy Reid is here and I wanted to talk to him about it, and I thought he would respond to young Andy Reid a lot quicker than you or maybe the real me," McDowell said.

"He was very excited to talk about it. He said that he actually didn`t win, and that since that day the motivation has been driving him to win the big one. That`s what he will have in the back of his mind Sunday."

Committed to the bit, McDowell even went to the trouble of misspelling Reid's name on the back of the jersey, just like it was on the broadcast in 1971.

So this is me on radio row today pic.twitter.com/XsbuWnrLMp — Dan McDowell (@bracketdan) January 27, 2020

So what's this guy's deal? McDowell finished last in a segment called "Picks with Friends" and subsequently had to go to media night dressed up as a football player. It's not the first time his lack of picking prowess ended in hilarity. At last year's Super Bowl, he had to dress up like a clown.