'Stay vigilant': KCK schools warning parents after attempted kidnapping at bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The KCK Public School District is warning families of students to be careful around bus stops.

Police said the victim of the attempt, who they identified as a “he,” was waiting at his bus stop at 7:45 a.m. when the suspect ran toward him. The victim took off running away, and a person driving by picked him up and took him to a safe place.

The suspect took off and escaped.

Police did not say where in KCK this happened.

The KCK Public School District released this statement to FOX4 warning students and parents to be careful of their surroundings.

“The Kansas City Kansas Public School District takes cases like the one reported on Friday very seriously. We are currently working with the KCK Police Department during the investigation phase. Our students safety is our main priority and we ask that not just students and parents stay vigilant, but we also ask the community to keep a watchful eye on our students that are walking to their bus stops. If you were in the area of the incident yesterday and saw something, we encourage you to call the TIPS Hotline.”