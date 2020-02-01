TV sales spike in Kansas City ahead of Chiefs’ appearance in Super Bowl LIV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- If you can't make it to Miami to see the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the next best way to watch the game is on a nice big screen.

Thinking of upgrading? You're not alone. There's been a run on TVs in Kansas City this week.

"It's been so on fire," Teri Walsh, in her Mission Target store, said, "because it's the Super Bowl."

You think the Super Bowl is only about chips and Chiefs shirts, you're missing a big picture -- maybe a 65 inch picture.

"We always sell more during the Super Bowl, but you can tell people are very excited in Kansas City to get ready for the big parties, so I think that people are actually upgrading to bigger-sized TVs."

At Walsh's store alone, TV sales quintupled in the last two weeks. Most stores, like Target and Walmart, have electronics sales in the days leading up to the Super Bowl; but Walsh believes the sales are part of the driving factor; the Chiefs are the other.

Across town at the Walmart on Blue Ridge in Kansas City, Michael Neitzert is helping his team restock the TVs too.

"In the past two weeks yes, we have sold many TVs," he said.

But TVs aren't the only thing selling at this Walmart. The $7.50 Mahomes cake is a hit too. In fact, there are a lot of hits at his retail store, he said.

"You know, you've got jerseys, you've got people throwing parties, you've got party tables and chairs," Neitzert said. "There's a lot that comes with that aspect of the business, with having celebrations and stuff."

As Walsh at Target put it, "I don't think people think about it, but the Super Bowl is now like another holiday."

Between the cupcakes and the clothing and the crystal-clear 70 inch screen smart television, there's something else - something money can't buy - that the Chiefs have brought to the community. Neitzert noted a change in morale among his Walmart customers.

"Everybody's really come together," he said, "I think that's great for everybody in the community."

So, for shoppers looking for a TV upgrade before the Super Bowl, consider that most stores are open late Saturday and early Sunday. Many have extra inventory in their storerooms and extra sales staff on the floor.

For those not interested in football who want to avoid the crowds but still get a good deal, optimal shopping time will be around 5 p.m. -- during the Super Bowl.