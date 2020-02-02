Here’s where you can get Kansas City Chiefs Championship merchandise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs fans turned out in droves to buy gear to tell everyone that the Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions!

Fans were lined up down the block at Rally House on N. Boardwalk Avenue in Kansas City.

FOX4's Kera Mashek reported there were hundreds of fans in line to get t-shirts and other apparel.

Here's where you can find Chiefs Championship items:

Rally House is open immediately following the game until midnight of when supplies run out and will open Monday morning at 7 a.m. at the following locations: Oak Park, Town Center, Olathe, Mission, Plaza, Power & Light, Independence, Boardwalk, St. Joe, Springfield, Topeka, Wichita, and Wichita West stores.

Dick's Sporting Goods is open immediately after the game and will open Monday morning at 7 a.m. at the following locations: Summit Fair, Zona Rosa, Town Center Plaza, Independence Center, Liberty Triangle, Northridge Plaza and Merriam Town Center. Locations in St. Joseph, Joplin, Wichita, Columbia, Lawrence, Topeka, Salina, Garden City, Omaha, Manhattan, Jefferson City, and Osage Beach will also be open. Academy Sports and Outdoors is open immediately following the game and will open tomorrow at the following locations: Belton, Liberty, Overland Park and Olathe. Stores are also open in Springfield, Joplin, Columbia, Rolla, Topeka, Wichita and Manhattan.