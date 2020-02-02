Kansas City police investigating after dead body found burned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after officers found a dead body burned on Sunday morning. KCPD says officers went to the 9th and Hardesty just after 7:30 a.m. and found the body in an apparent homeless camp.

Detectives are working to find anyone who can give them clues or information about what happened, and they anticipate being in the area for several hours investigating.

If you know something or have information that will help them, call the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. Information that leads to an arrest could be worth a $25,000 cash reward.