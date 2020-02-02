FOX4 Forecast: Near record warmth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect near record highs today with upper 60s expected this afternoon. We'll have ample sunshine today & tomorrow before a cold front arrives and reality sets in. We have a big change arriving Tuesday which we discuss in the forecast here.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

