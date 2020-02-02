Live Updates: Kansas City Chiefs battle San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54

Posted 4:06 pm, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 05:43PM, February 2, 2020

MIAMI — The Kansas City Chiefs seek their first Super Bowl title in 50 years on Sunday night, taking on the San Francisco 49ers for the championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. FOX4 is the only place you can watch the game, and we’ll have live updates on this page from pre-game all the way through postgame.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.