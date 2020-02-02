Mahomes Magic: Chiefs MVP leads franchise to its second Super Bowl victory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cemented his legend by leading a third consecutive comeback victory in the playoffs, earning the Chiefs' second Super Bowl title with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes connected with Damien Williams on a 5-yard scoring pass with 2:44 left to complete a comeback from 20-10 down. Mahomes connected with Sammy Watkins for a 38-yard gain down the right sideline, the biggest blow on the drive. Williams put the game away with a 38-yard TD run.

Following two interceptions on the Chiefs first two drives of the second half, Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a 1-yard touchdown pass with 6:13 left in the fourth quarter, pulling the Chiefs within 20-17 of the 49ers. That score snapped a run of 17 unanswered points by the 49ers.

On perhaps the game's most important play, facing third-and-15 from his own 35 with about 7 minutes left, Mahomes spun away from heavy pressure and heaved the ball toward Tyreek Hill for what became a 44-yard gain down to the San Francisco 21.

They got some help on the next third down. Mahomes’ pass on third-and-10 toward Kelce in the end zone led to the 49ers getting flagged for pass interference. On the next snap, Mahomes and Kelce connected for the 1-yard touchdown pass.

