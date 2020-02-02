Champion Chiefs: Kansas City wins its second Super Bowl title

Mahomes Magic: Chiefs MVP leads franchise to its second Super Bowl victory

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cemented his legend by leading a third consecutive comeback victory in the playoffs, earning the Chiefs' second Super Bowl title with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes connected with Damien Williams on a 5-yard scoring pass with 2:44 left to complete a comeback from 20-10 down. Mahomes connected with Sammy Watkins for a 38-yard gain down the right sideline, the biggest blow on the drive. Williams put the game away with a 38-yard TD run.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Following two interceptions on the Chiefs first two drives of the second half, Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a 1-yard touchdown pass with 6:13 left in the fourth quarter, pulling the Chiefs within 20-17 of the 49ers. That score snapped a run of 17 unanswered points by the 49ers.

On perhaps the game's most important play, facing third-and-15 from his own 35 with about 7 minutes left, Mahomes spun away from heavy pressure and heaved the ball toward Tyreek Hill for what became a 44-yard gain down to the San Francisco 21.

They got some help on the next third down. Mahomes’ pass on third-and-10 toward Kelce in the end zone led to the 49ers getting flagged for pass interference. On the next snap, Mahomes and Kelce connected for the 1-yard touchdown pass.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

