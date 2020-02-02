NICU babies at mid-Missouri hospital dress up as Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid ahead of big game

Posted 4:43 pm, February 2, 2020

Photo Gallery

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s Super Bowl Sunday and everywhere you look in Kansas City, people are decked from head to toe in Chiefs gear, but the love of the Chiefs spreads further than Kansas City.

NICU babies at University of Missouri Health Care’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital are also dressed in their Chiefs red Sunday ahead of the big game.

Among the babies you’ll find mini versions of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and even a Chiefs Cheerleader. There’s even a referee among the bunch.

You can see all the adorable babies in the photo gallery above.

 

