Tom Brady tweet hinting at a Super Bowl commercial

MIAMI, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are playing in the Super Bowl tonight. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t want you to forget about him just yet.

The Patriots longtime quarterback and victor of multiple Super Bowl Championships sent out a black and white photo on Twitter of himself earlier this week. Fans and haters alike agree it’s ominous.

According to the NFL Network, the picture is intended to be merely a stunt, a teaser for a commercial that is set to air during the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers.

“I don’t want to say too much about it, but all the fans who are watching the game will figure it out pretty quickly,” Brady told Westwood One before the Super Bowl, via ESPN. “I was definitely having some fun. It will be revealed here shortly as you’re watching the game.”

Theories have run wild about what the black-and-white picture of the 42-year-old legend means. Some speculate it will announce his future — others think it will be a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Brady in the picture is walking down a stadium tunnel. Fans will be happy to know it’s unlikely this will be a retirement message.

After 20 seasons with New England, Brady is a free agent for the first time. Several teams have their eyes on Brady.

The Patriots got knocked out of the NFL playoffs in the AFC wild-card round, thanks to the Tennessee Titans. The Chargers, Raiders, and possibly the Buccaneers all want a piece of the Brady craze. He could still play for the Patriots when this is all said and done.