After wild postseason, Minsky’s goes above and beyond for Chiefs fans on Super Bowl Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was all hands on deck at Minsky's Pizza on Super Bowl Sunday.

"After the game last time, we talked to our staff and let them all know we're all expected to work. They've been great," Minsky's general manager Joshua Flowers said.

Even fully staffed, the kitchen was still overloaded.

"This morning when I first came in, we just couldn't take orders from 3-5. Then within an hour, it changed to we can't take anymore deferred orders. As they come, we can take them," Minsky's employee Heather McKeighan said.

Prep work for the busy day began two weeks ago.

"We've actually been prepping for a while," McKeighan said.

During the AFC title game, Minsky's ran out of a chicken wings -- but they weren't taking any chances this time around.

"We got almost 1,000 pounds of jumbo wings here, 500 or 600 pounds of boneless. So we're ready for the night for sure," Flowers said.

Working during the Super Bowl isn't too bad when there are TV's plastered everywhere.

"We can peak and see the games. Everyone at Minsky's will know the score at all times, even though we're working. We're just happy that people want to come here to celebrate with us," McKeighan said.