Building on recording-breaking season, JC Harmon boys basketball’s ready to go even further

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- For the people thinking J.C. Harmon’s success in Class 6A last year was a fluke, the guys are here to prove you wrong.

"Everybody want to come for our head. That’s all they talk about. We just got to be prepared and focused," senior guard Walzel Evans said.

The Hawks are focused and hungry to get back to the state tournament.

"Mentality wise, it was everybody first time being there. You could tell we was nervous getting on to the state court. It’s a feeling that I’m looking forward to taking on this year," junior guard Lonell Lane said.

Just two seasons ago, Harmon couldn’t muster more than 10 wins. Now they’re coming off their first 19-win season in school history, thanks in part to head coach David Gonzales.

But he gives all the credit to his guys.

"We’re really talented. We knew coming in we were going to be talented. They play well together. They’re a fun group to watch," Gonzales said.

There’s no denying he's a great coach. Gonzales is nine wins away from becoming the all-time winningest coach in program history.

"The way he is towards his players and the way he coaches his team and gets us developed to play how we should play -- fast and just a well-mannered team," Lane said.

For Harmon's efforts on the court, they’ve earned the Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week honors.