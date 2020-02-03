Chiefs fan gets creative after toddler destroys new TV

VICTORIA, B.C. — Kyle Lancaster had a problem just before the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City native moved to Canada a few years ago, and was ready to enjoy the game on his new big screen TV. But on Saturday, his toddler had other ideas.

The @Chiefs play in the Superbowl tomorrow for the first time in my life, and I'm so excited to watch! Tonight: toddler smashes TV with a toy hammer. Hope the team has better luck! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/r0jpYLoKVm — Kyle Lancaster (@ThatDarnK) February 2, 2020

The toy hammer knocked the TV out of commission, and he was afraid he’d be out of luck for the game. Instead, he got creative and put together a solution involving a projector and a bedsheet.

Omg, I have cobbled together a solution! $80 Amazon projector

Play kitchen (projector stand)

Bedsheet tacked to ceiling

Foil over windows

Chromecast

25' audio cable

3' audio adapter

Soundbar Honestly, this is will be great.#ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/u9Xa8Sr498 — Kyle Lancaster (@ThatDarnK) February 2, 2020

Problem solved! After Lancaster’s initial Tweet got attention on social media, fellow football fans offered their support. Lancaster says he’s just happy to have watched the Chiefs victory with his family.