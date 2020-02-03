Chiefs fan gets creative after toddler destroys new TV

VICTORIA, B.C. — Kyle Lancaster had a problem just before the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City native moved to Canada a few years ago, and was ready to enjoy the game on his new big screen TV. But on Saturday, his toddler had other ideas.
The toy hammer knocked the TV out of commission, and he was afraid he’d be out of luck for the game. Instead, he got creative and put together a solution involving a projector and a bedsheet.
Problem solved! After Lancaster’s initial Tweet got attention on social media, fellow football fans offered their support. Lancaster says he’s just happy to have watched the Chiefs victory with his family.