Famous Chiefs fan Eric Stonestreet revels in Super Bowl triumph, heaps praise on organization

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions after another remarkable comeback, and fans are basking in the glory on Sunday night. That includes the famous faces fans are accustomed to seeing on the sidelines, like Paul Rudd, and Eric Stonestreet.

FOX4's John Holt caught up with Stonestreet in the immediate aftermath of the victory, and he described faith that never wavered.

"I never had any doubt since midway through the season, what I told earlier about Brett (Veach), believing in this team, believing in this staff. There's no people that work harder in that building than the training staff to get these guys healthy every week, week in, week out," Stonestreet said.

"I'm telling you, he called it, he said we we're gonna kiss the Lamar, we're gonna kiss the Lombardi."

Stonestreet also heaped praise on coach Andy Reid, who finally got his crowning achievement for an illustrious coaching career.

"I think America was rooting for Andy Reid. Anybody that's crossed paths with Andy Reid is rooting for Andy Reid. You meet him one time, he just pulls you in. He's an amazing personality, amazing guy, I can't even imagine what it would be like to play for him."

Stonestreet has a vested interest in the Kansas City sports scene as a member of the new Royals ownership group, and concluded his interview with his next wish.

"Congrats to Kansas City, congrats to Kansas City.... now let's a win a World Series!" Stonestreet exclaimed.