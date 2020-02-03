Kansas City mom gives birth to twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City woman is celebrating the Chiefs' big victory at Truman Medical Center after giving birth to twins on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sarah Pipkin gave birth to a boy and a girl about two hours before kickoff. The boy is named Titan, not for the Tennessee Titans, but for the baby's bigger strength and size.

His sister, Jade, is still in the neonatal intensive care unit, but is doing just fine. Pipkin says the Chiefs' win made for a memory she'll be telling her kids about for years.

Sarah and Titan are headed home tomorrow and Jade will be home later this week.

"Jade will be out of the NICU in a couple of days, so both of them will be together finally and they'l be able be snuggled next to each other," she said.

Because the babies were born on Super Bowl Sunday, Truman Medical Center gave the new babies Chiefs onesies.