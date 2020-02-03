KC to celebrate Chief Super Bowl win with parade and victory rally Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City has waited 50 long years but the wait is finally over. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday night to win their second Super Bowl championship since 1970.

The city will be holding a Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 11:30 a.m. The exact route will be announced Tuesday, according to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, along with transportation and public safety details.

The celebration will include a victory rally at Union Station at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after the parade ends.

"Thanks, Kansas City, for being such a great city and having such amazing fans," Lucas said.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said "in 2015 we showed that no one throws a parade like Kansas City."

"I cannot wait to come together for a family-friendly, fun and safe victory celebration 50 years in the making. Congratulations to our Kansas City Chiefs," White said.