Mayor Lucas says Chiefs’ Super Bowl win will drive Kansas City forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mayor Quinton Lucas joined dozens of other Chiefs fans returning to Kansas City Monday eager to celebrate the Super Bowl win.

The mayor believes the entire city should be proud of the team's accomplishment.

Lucas was quick to tell FOX4 that he might be the mayor, but it's clear that Patrick Mahomes is the king of Kansas City. Lucas just handles the bureaucratic stuff.

The mayor joined dozens of other jubilant Chiefs fans making their way back home Monday morning. He says he brought back every conceivable knick-knack souvenir you can imagine, from beads to rally towels and lanyards.

He says Kansas Citians should expect the parade Wednesday to be remarkably similar to the Royals World Series celebration.

He also says he's going to try to take advantage of the goodwill created by the Super Bowl victory to drive the city forward in achieving community goals.

"Probably the most interesting thing from my weekend was what great regard people have for Kansas City," Lucas said. "Folks down in Miami, the mayor of San Francisco who I talked to. People are paying attention to us right now. They are looking at what’s happening here. Let's make sure we channel that. Actually be real proud of ourselves.

"I got to speak to everybody on the plane, which annoyed them because I probably woke them up. But I said something like, 'Hold your heads high.' Right? This is an amazing time for Kansas City, for us to be proud of it."

Lucas actually got to hold the Lombardi Trophy, which is an experience he says he will never forget, especially since he says he had nothing to do with the victory except show up and cheer for the team.

But as great as it was being in Florida, the mayor says he experienced FOMO, Fear Of Missing Out, when he saw photos from the Power and Light District of everyone back home enjoying themselves.