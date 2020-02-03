Multiple metro schools plan to close Wednesday so students can attend Chiefs celebration parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just like the Royals World Series parade in 2015, this 2020 Chiefs Super Bowl parade will end in front of Union Station, and they are expecting more than a million people in red and gold to be a part of it. Several schools have even canceled classes Wednesday so their students and staff can be a part of the celebration.

This is a victory parade 50 years in the making, and it’s expected to be bigger than the one the city hosted in 2015.

The exact route is still being finalized by city planners, details on the parade will be released Tuesday. But many downtown streets will be closed and parking will be hard to find.

The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. and make its way to Union Station by 1:30 p.m. FOX4 will release more details about the route as planning is complete.

Below is the full list of schools that have chosen to close their doors Wednesday.

Blue Springs

Fort Osage

Grain Valley

Harrisonville

Hickman Mills

Independence Schools

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools

Kearney

Lee’s Summit

Liberty Public Schools

North Kansas City

Park Hill

Ray-Pec Schools

Smithville