Olathe police ask for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police say Juan Hawkins was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m., in the 1500 block of East College Way.

He’s 5’9″and weighs 200 pounds. He wears glasses and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with black pants.

If you know where he is or have information that will help police, call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.