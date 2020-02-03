Olathe police ask for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy

Posted 12:06 pm, February 3, 2020, by

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police say Juan Hawkins was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m., in the 1500 block of East College Way.

He’s 5’9″and weighs 200 pounds. He wears glasses and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with black pants.

If you know where he is or have information that will help police, call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Google Map for coordinates 38.875878 by -94.790322.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.