Owner announces sale of McGonigle’s Market to Fareway Meat & Grocery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of McGonigle’s Market located on the corner of 79th Street and Ward Parkway has announced the store is being sold to Fareway Meat & Grocery.

Owner Mike McGonigle said he wanted to make sure his customers and his people were well taken care of.

“Fareway is family owned and operated. Their core values align well with my commitment to quality, integrity and personal service. I am confident they will be good stewards of the McGonigle’s legacy,” McGonigle said. “I am so grateful for all of the support that you, the community of Kansas City, have provided to me. I have often said that we have the best customers in the world. It has been an honor and a privilege to be a part of your lives for these many years. I hope that your support for Fareway will be as strong and welcoming.

McGonigle said Fareway has agreed to continue to honor gift cards issued by McGonigle’s and will also honor the “Ribs for Kids” tokens and are already working on plans to continue the “Ribs for Kids” fundraiser this spring.

“We will immediately begin to liquidate our inventory with huge savings throughout the store,” McGonigle said.