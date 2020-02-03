Suspect injured in trooper involved shooting near Warrensburg

CENTERVIEW TOWNSHIP, Mo. — One person is injured following a trooper involved shooting in Centerview Township, Mo., about 15 miles west of Warrensburg.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 1:30 p.m., police in Lone Jack began to chase a suspect.

As the suspect traveled east several miles on U.S. 50 Highway into Johnson County, Mo., troopers with MSHP successfully deployed spike strips, causing the driver to crash into a ditch near MO-58.

The suspect then exited the vehicle with a long gun and presented it in a threatening manner, causing the trooper to fire a weapon and shoot the suspect, according to investigators.

The suspect was air lifted to the hospital in Kansas City. His extent of injuries is not immediately known. The trooper was not injured.

The shooting is being investigated by MSHP’s division of drug and crime control.