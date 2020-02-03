These Kansas City architects, engineers overhauled Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even though the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years in Miami Gardens, Florida, you could say the team had a subtle home field advantage.

Hard Rock Stadium, the venue for the big game, underwent a dramatic, years-long renovation, guided by the vision and expertise of the local Kansas City sports architecture firm HOK.

“Absolutely, the whole project was delivered by our team here in Kansas City,” said Michael Day, the HOK project manager.

Hard Rock Stadium opened as Joe Robbie Stadium, owned by the Miami Dolphins, in 1987. Over the years, the 75,000-seat facility hosted five previous Super Bowls, with the last one before Super Bowl LIV, in 2010.

After the 2010 Super Bowl, the Dolphins franchise set a goal to host another Super Bowl, but the odds looked slim.

“It was just tired; it was worn out,” Day said.

Redesigning Hard Rock Stadium to meet the NFL’s criteria to host another Super Bowl presented a laundry list of challenges for the team at HOK.

The outdoor stadium would need some kind of a roof or canopy to protect fans from the elements while keeping the playing surface open to the Florida sunshine and rain.

The physics behind the canopy at Hard Rock Stadium is actually held together more like a suspension bridge than a traditional roof. HOK designers removed seats from the upper bowl and corners of the old stadium and replaced them with seats closer to the field.

“We did look at retractable roofs, but I think to their credit they wanted you to feel outside, even if we could protect people from sun and rain a little bit,” Day said. “But you’re in Miami, you want to be outdoors, right?”

The end result lowered the capacity of Hard Rock Stadium from 75,000 to 65,000 but the facility still met the standards set by the NFL to host the big game.

The entire $500 million rehab project happened in three phases, during the Dolphins off-seasons, between 2013 and 2017.

HOK has a long list of impressive stadium projects all across the globe.

“MetLife Stadium in New York, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, there’s a long list of things we are proud of for sure,” Day said.

In professional circles, going back to the 1950’s, Kansas City has long been renowned as the sports architecture capital of the world.

“It was centrally located, but the Kauffman Stadiums were the first to have a firm to focus specifically on that, and they made business of it,” Day said.