Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of 2 rounds of light snow in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Goodbye to our glimpse at spring. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Kansas City area for Tuesday and Wednesday.

After three days of beautiful weather, a chance at snow has returned to the area this week.

The National Weather Service's advisory goes into effect at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It encompasses all of the Kansas City area.

FOX4's weather team is expecting light, freezing mist or drizzle to develop near lunch time Tuesday. Then it will transition to snow in the afternoon, resulting in a dusting up to 1 inch of snow for the area.

That could make Tuesday's evening rush complicated for drivers.

But we're not done there.

After a break at night, another round of light snow is expected Wednesday -- just in time for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally downtown.

If you head out to the Chiefs' celebration Wednesday, make sure you bundle up! Temperatures will remain well below average for the next few days, and the wind chill will be near 15 degrees on Wednesday.

The snow will likely pick up again during the parade or just after, bringing another dusting up to 1 inch of snow to Kansas City.

The Winter Weather Advisory will end that night at midnight.