Chiefs name Tyrann Mathieu, Mecole Hardman as team MVP and rookie of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the Chiefs’ standout players from this season are getting some love from their coaches and teammates.

The team awarded safety Tyrann Mathieu with its Derrick Thomas MVP award after a Super Bowl-winning season. The Landlord, he got his rent this season collecting four picks and 75 tackles and bringing immediate leadership to the team.

The Associated Press also selected Mathieu to its All-Pro team in January. He made first team for defensive backs and second team for safety.

But Mathieu wasn’t the only player recognized by his teammates.

The Mack Lee Hill Award winner for Rookie of the Year went to Mecole Hardman. The wide receiver, nicknamed the Jet, made a name for himself in the NFL this season for his speed. He recorded six touchdowns, 538 receiving yards and a kickoff return for a touchdown in his first season.

He was named to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist but didn’t play in the game since the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl.