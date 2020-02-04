Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory begins Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Don’t panic, be observant, be aware: Dr. Mike breaks down the coronavirus hype

Posted 9:17 am, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 09:18AM, February 4, 2020
KANSAS CITY,  Mo. -- As of Tuesday morning, coronavirus had killed more than 400 people worldwide, with more than 20,000 infected.  FOX4 talked with FOX medical reporter Dr. Mike Cirigliano to separate the hype from the reality about the virus and how it spreads.

