Double-decker buses for World Champion Chiefs will arrive in KC Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The buses the World Champion Chiefs will ride on during the Parade of Champions Wednesday were spotted in Columbia, Missouri.

According to KOMU, approximately 10 buses wrapped in red and adorned with Chiefs logos, lined up behind Cheerleader Bar and Grill Monday night. They're expected to depart for Kansas City around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A supervisor at a neighboring hotel told KOMU that they restaurant was just a stop along the way for the drivers from Big Bus Chicago company.

The parade will kickoff at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard, then head south on Grand Boulevard, west on Pershing Road, then turn north on Main to end at Union Station.

Officials said the parade will last about an hour-and-a-half, ending with a rally at Union Station that begins at approximately 1:30 p.m. The rally will last about an hour.

FOX4 will air the parade live on TV, with coverage beginning early Wednesday during FOX4 Morning News. We’ll also stream the parade live on fox4kc.com for Chiefs fans around the region, country and world to enjoy.

