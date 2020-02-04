Get all details for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions for the first time in 50 years, and now it’s time for Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate! The parade will kickoff at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard, then head south on Grand Boulevard, west on Pershing Road, then turn north on Main to end at Union Station.

Officials say the parade will last about an hour-and-a-half, ending with a rally at Union Station that begins at approximately 1:30 p.m. The rally will last about an hour.

For the most updated information on transit, public safety, and other news relating to the parade, please sign up to receive notifications from ALERTKC by texting “CHIEFSPARADE” to 888-777.

FOX4 will air the parade live on TV, with coverage beginning early Wednesday during FOX4 Morning News. We’ll also stream the parade live on fox4kc.com for Chiefs fans around the region, country and world to enjoy.

