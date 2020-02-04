× KC man, arrested in Iowa, charged in attempted robbery that led to double murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old man recently arrested for unrelated charges in Iowa is now charged in a 2019 double murder here in Kansas City.

Kevin Dean has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree attempted robbery and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The 28-year-old is charged in the deaths of 20-year-old Dajuan Reese and 44-year-old Rance Burton after an attempted robbery at a South KC apartment near 79th and Manchester on Sept. 10, 2019.

Witnesses told police they believed a drug transaction was underway, but it quickly turned into a robbery when Dean and Burton allegedly showed up with guns.

According to witness statements in court documents, the three went into a back bedroom where a fight ensued and shots were fired.

When police arrived, Burton and Reese, who lived at the apartment, were found dead.

Police recovered dozen of shell casings from the home, and Burton’s vehicle was still parked out front. A family member said she last saw him when he left with a man named “40” in that vehicle.

Investigators found a contact for “40” in Burton’s phone and traced it back to Dean’s name. Court records say the two served time in prison together and recently reconnected just before the double murder.

On Monday, Dean was taken into custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa for unrelated charges on Monday.

Prosecutors have requested a cash-only bond of $400,000.

