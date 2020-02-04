Leavenworth man sentenced for drug and firearm charges

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on drug and firearms charges.

Bryan K. Quinley, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

In his plea, Quinley admitted he had more than a pound of methamphetamine and two handguns when Leavenworth police stopped his car on March 1, 2018. Police also found cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills in the car.

Quinley was arrested again in April 2018 by federal marshals who found him at a hotel in Mission with almost a pound of methamphetamine, along with cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills in the hotel room.

McAllister said in May 2018, Quinley was under supervision by the Kansas Department of Corrections when an officer found 66 grams of methamphetamine at Quinley’s home.