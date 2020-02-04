Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory underway until midnight Wednesday

Man killed in crash near 26th Lister following police chase

Posted 4:49 pm, February 4, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified the man killed in a crash late Sunday night following a chase.

The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. when an officer was attempting to stop the driver of a gold Chevrolet Impala in the area of 27th and Elmwood. The driver refused to stop and left the scene at a high rate of speed.

While northbound at 26th and Lister, police say the suspect driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a tree and stone wall.

A passenger in the vehicle was thrown out and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 29-year-old Donnie Ramey.

The driver and one other passenger were taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.