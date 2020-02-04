Parade route offers unique vantage points for Chiefs celebration, which could draw 1 million fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are multiple viewpoints for Wednesday's Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can see the entire parade on FOX4, but for those heading downtown, there are some unique vantage points you can use.

Parade peepers looking for a unique vantage point will need to set out early since Grand Boulevard will fill up fast.

The staff at 531 Grand believes there's no need to fight crowds and traffic when you can rise above them. Those stylish condos, which sit at Missouri and Grand near the start of the parade route, offer their tenants a view from two stories above street level.

Sarah Goldman, who represents 531's management team, said she's inviting her building's occupants to gather in two vacant units that overlook Grand Boulevard. Those tenants can watch the parade from one of the condo's balconies.

"You're going to see hundreds of people. You're going to see everybody who's there to celebrate the Chiefs victory. In addition, you're going to see the KC skyline, which is fantastic," Goldman said.

Further into parade central, Church of the Resurrection's downtown campus has built metal bleachers in their parking lot. Those bleachers will seat only 600 people or so.

Cathy Bien, a spokesperson for Church of the Resurrection, said the church's building at 16th and Grand will double as a sub-station for Kansas City police.

Sprint Center won't be of service to parade-goers since the arena is preparing for Wednesday's Post Malone concert, which is expected to draw 16,000 fans.

Messenger Coffee, situated at 17th and Grand, will be closed to the public while hosting a private parade watch party. The popular coffee shop and cafe is one of several downtown businesses following that business plan in order to control traffic flow.

"The streets are going to be a sea of red," Kate Blackman, Messenger Coffee's general manager, said smiling.

Blackman, who has operated Messenger Coffee for close to three years, said the decision to close the shop was based on safety for the staff and their ability to manage floods of people who'd come inside the store.

This also means the coffee shop's popular rooftop, just like street parking along Grand Boulevard, will be unavailable while Chiefs fans take over downtown Kansas City.

"To be open for our normal hours for our normal shifts tomorrow would be impossible. There's no way our employees would be able to get to work safely, on time," Blackman said.

Blackman said Messenger Coffee's employees working that private event are planning to sleep overnight at the store in order to beat Wednesday's flood of traffic.