Security’s a big focus for police, city leaders at Chiefs Kingdom parade and rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As Chiefs Kingdom prepares to host a victory celebration for the ages, security measures are already moving into place.

Banners hang high across downtown Kansas City, marking Chiefs Kingdom as home of the Super Bowl champions.

"This celebration is a long time in the waiting," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

City crews spent Tuesday preparing for a world champion celebration. Barricades now block off parade route streets and pedestrian fences are in place.

"Showcasing our city and planning Super Bowl celebration isn't taken lightly nor is it easy. So proud of collaborative efforts of so many organizations and people," said Kathy Nelson, Kansas City Sports Commission CEO.

The Kansas City Police Department is a big piece of that.

"From the police department's perspective, we're here to facilitate a safe celebration," KCPD Maj. Chip Huth said.

It's above and beyond an all-hands-on-deck situation. KCPD will have hundreds of officers, both uniformed and undercover, staked out along the parade route and at Union Station where the post-parade pep rally will be held.

They're also calling in help from 19 other agencies in Missouri and Kansas. Federal officials are lending support, too.

"Doing security sweeps, a lot of behind the scenes things you won't see in terms of tactical operations and plain clothes, undercover operations," Huth said.

Cell phone service will be limited with thousands gathered in a a concentrated section of the city. Fans need to make safety plans like setting meet-up spots now.

And city leaders are hoping for huge crowds to show support to our championship Chiefs.

"All of us are so passionate about creating a memory for the Kansas City Chiefs, their families and our fans," Nelson said.

"We have to make sure we get this big crowd to celebrate the Chiefs. We look forward to having lots of folks come: our Chiefs kingdom," Lucas said.

Of course, this is a city that knows how to celebrate, having hosted big parties like this before. Police, along with other city leaders, are really encouraging use of the shuttles to limit traffic around downtown both before and after the festivities to help it all go off without a hitch.

