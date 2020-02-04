Sonoma Raceway pays up, sends Kansas Speedway sourdough bread for Chiefs Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Many friendly wagers were made ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

One famous one involved the Kansas Speedway in KCK and Sonoma Raceway in California.

The bet was if the Chiefs win, Sonoma would send some gourmet bread over from Boudin Bakery. The racetrack made good on their promise and sent some sourdough bread over Tuesday, including one made into the shape of the Chiefs Arrowhead.

If the 49ers had won on Sunday, the Kansas Speedway was going to send some delicious food from Jack Stack BBQ.

The Kansas Speedway tweeted Tuesday afternoon saying “those folks at Sonoma are true to their word! We’re loading up on carbs before tomorrow’s parade and enjoying the spoils of the Big Game Bet!”

The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years after defeating the 49ers Sunday 31-20 in Miami.

The Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. FOX4 will have live coverage beginning at 4 a.m. on FOX4 and on fox4kc.com.

Now that football season is over, the NASCAR season is set to begin in less than two weeks. The 62nd annual Daytona 500 will air on FOX4 on Feb. 16.

