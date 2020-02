MISSION, Kan. — Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption is asking for the public’s help to locate a van stolen from their shelter.

A spokesperson for the shelter said an employee was loading dogs into the van when a thief jumped into the van and took off.

Below are three photos of the van. If you see it, call 911.

It was stolen around 7:45 a.m. from their location along Broadmoor Street near Metcalf Avenue.