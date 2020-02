× Two people dead after hit-and-run crash near 18th and Brooklyn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead following a hit-and run crash in Kansas City Tuesday morning.

The crash happened before 9:45 a.m. near 18th and Brooklyn.

Investigators are still on the scene working to determine what caused the crash, which involved three vehicles.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 747-TIPS.