Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead following a fire at Coach House Apartments Tuesday morning.

The fire began 5:40 a.m. at an apartment not far from Holmes and Red Bridge Road.

A neighbor called 911 after noticing smoke coming from a unit on the first floor.

Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker told FOX4 the victim is a woman who appeared to be in her 60s.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.